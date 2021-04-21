FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Sealed Air Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sealed Air in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.60. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

SEE stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sealed Air by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,214,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sealed Air by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after purchasing an additional 553,978 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.