FY2022 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on C. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

NYSE:C opened at $69.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Citigroup by 24.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,701,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,316,000 after buying an additional 338,228 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 60.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 171,375 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $229,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

