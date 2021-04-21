FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Summit Materials, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Materials in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 476.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 359,483 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

