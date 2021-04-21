Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.90

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.90 and last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.90.

The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 75.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

