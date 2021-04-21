Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 38 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 94,616 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT stock opened at $284.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $295.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.