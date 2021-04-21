Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 13,610 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.