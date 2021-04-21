Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $238.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.25 and a 1 year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

