Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FOX by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after buying an additional 434,462 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $90,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Separately, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

