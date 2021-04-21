Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 4,685 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,208,000 after buying an additional 1,502,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

KMI opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 331.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

