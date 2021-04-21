Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 118 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,991,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,548,000 after buying an additional 183,123 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,826,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,302,000 after buying an additional 283,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $220.84 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of -59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

