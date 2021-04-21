Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 237,707 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 237,707 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.35.

Lennar stock opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $106.40.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

