Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 94 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

STZ stock opened at $238.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

