GATX (NYSE:GATX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.61. 10,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,595. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.88. GATX has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $101.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. Cowen lifted their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,945,543.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $418,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,980.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

