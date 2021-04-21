Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.63

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 1105379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $521.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $109,549.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,213.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $5,024,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,720,957 shares of company stock worth $49,616,520. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

