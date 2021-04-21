Gentex (GNTX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Gentex to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNTX. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.