George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $134.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. George Weston traded as high as $90.35 and last traded at $90.35, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.66.

WNGRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on George Weston from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Get George Weston alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.