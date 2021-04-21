Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,680 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 30,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 232.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 47,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 111.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGP opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on MGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.35.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

