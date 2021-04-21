Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

