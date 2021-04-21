Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 2,246 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 610.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $63.78.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.