Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. HSBC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.06.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $127.11 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $200.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day moving average of $135.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

