Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.35.

NYSE MGP opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.98%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

