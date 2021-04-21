Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.93.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

