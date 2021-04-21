Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 515 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

EDV stock opened at $129.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $177.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.07.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

