Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Down 2.4%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 4,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 271,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

