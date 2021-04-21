Global Ports (LON:GPH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Global Ports stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Monday. Global Ports has a 52 week low of GBX 49.40 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.28. The stock has a market cap of £72.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

