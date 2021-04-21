Global Ports (LON:GPH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Global Ports stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Monday. Global Ports has a 52 week low of GBX 49.40 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.28. The stock has a market cap of £72.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06.
