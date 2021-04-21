Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,677 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 153.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $190,908,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PG&E by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,216,000 after buying an additional 15,009,956 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,626,000 after buying an additional 8,773,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 31,522,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

