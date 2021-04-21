Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 1,080.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $20.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

