Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 153.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

NYSE PCG opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

