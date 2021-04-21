Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,691,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,521,019. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

