Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCC stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

