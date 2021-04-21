Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000.

Shares of BTEC opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01.

