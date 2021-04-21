goeasy (TSE:GSY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$140.00 to C$185.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. goeasy traded as high as C$151.87 and last traded at C$148.01, with a volume of 26658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$149.55.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSY. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$151.50.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.38, for a total transaction of C$685,936.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,110,386.71. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371.

The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$128.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.48.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million. Analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 10.3100006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

