Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,306 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Gold Fields worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.51.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

