Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Exchanges

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $213,110.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

