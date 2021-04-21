GoldFund Tops One Day Trading Volume of $321.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 61.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $426,069.57 and approximately $321.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

