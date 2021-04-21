Golos Blockchain (GLS) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $722,797.21 and $142.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 254,910,076 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

