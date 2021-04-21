Goodwin Daniel L Invests $779,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

