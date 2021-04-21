Goodwin Daniel L Invests $779,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.96.
In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
