Goodwin Daniel L Takes Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $349,526,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $56,265,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 942,147 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,019,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,196,000 after purchasing an additional 902,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,094,000 after purchasing an additional 696,299 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,644,593 shares of company stock worth $63,800,598 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PACB. Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

PACB stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

