GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $65,000 in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 186,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.32.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $166.54 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.82 and a 1-year high of $166.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

