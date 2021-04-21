GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43.

