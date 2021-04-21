Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 21,150 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,150 shares during the quarter. Textainer Group accounts for about 1.8% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.65% of Textainer Group worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGH. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Textainer Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Textainer Group by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

TGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TGH traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,265. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.