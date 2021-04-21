Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 750 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after buying an additional 135,299 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in American Woodmark by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 11,751.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after acquiring an additional 535,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMWD stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.92. 1,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,214. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. Research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

