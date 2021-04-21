Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Gmt Capital Corp Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,941,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,261,785.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $132,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $359,283.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,052,600 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $694,716.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 238,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $164,220.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $889,103.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,249,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $1,024,754.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 389,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $183,065.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 303,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $148,470.00.

Shares of GTE stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTE shares. Scotiabank upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 648,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

