Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Upgraded at TheStreet

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $112.74 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

