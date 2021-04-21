Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Buys 899 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,931,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,181,000. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,436,000 after purchasing an additional 191,202 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $77.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

