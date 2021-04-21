Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $2.51 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,723. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $66.82.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

