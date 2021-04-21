Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.4% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,735,387. The firm has a market cap of $330.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.