Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 357 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 3.0% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,003. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

