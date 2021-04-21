Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. Griffon reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

In related news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,798.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Griffon by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,128,000 after purchasing an additional 591,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the third quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,665. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.