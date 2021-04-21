Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 137,612 shares.The stock last traded at $52.36 and had previously closed at $52.06.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,387,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

